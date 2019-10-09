Fans blast BBNaija Frodd for saying he has no plans for Esther

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, aka Frodd was on Wednesday blasted by fans on social media, especially Twitter fans for saying he has no plans for Esther.

Recall that during the just concluded ‘Pepper dem’ edition of the show, Frodd and Esther drew so much attention to viewers because of their interesting relationship.

Frodd was recently interviewed on Wazobia FM where he was asked about his relationship with Esther and he gave a very shocking response.

When asked by Wazobia FM OAP, Yaw, what his plans for Esther were, Frodd said: “Omo the plan wey dey now na Frodd plan. The plan wey concern my life. Make I pursue my future first, pursue the brand which is wetin I stand for my fans for.”

Frodd says there’s no plan for him and Esther. The only plan now is the “Frodd Plan” #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/HEcPuYwIe5 — Laila Ijeoma | Lailasnews.com (@LailaIjeoma) October 9, 2019

However, Frodd has come up to explain that he never meant to discredit Esther but rather meant that they will be busy trying to put different homes together while attending all the interviews.

Family, I can never discredit Esther or pretend that we don’t have a unique friendship.

What I meant was, we are currently busy trying to put our different homes together while attending all these interviews.

We are amazing and have been in touch. — Chukwuemeka Okoye (Frodd) (@callme_frodd2) October 9, 2019

His statement in the interview has elicited different reactions on Twitter, with many criticizing him over being manipulative.

Esther was de reoson why I secrifies all my time and energy asking friends to vote for u and dis . No man be professional when conducting your interviews. She was de only one who supported and protected u, from all ex housemate to campaign for u pls treat her like a queen . — Mavis_04 (@Mavis55595435) October 9, 2019

I was hoping Frodd and Esther will become a thing after the house.

My Onitsha brother said no love, we are just friends.

Shola shouted oblorblor 😂

I can’t wait for reunion 😆 😂 #SubscribeToTachaYoutube #AskTach#subscribetoTachayoutube pic.twitter.com/EjlcYQuDVn — Natacha I LOVE YOU 🔱🔱🔱🔱 (@Tacha_D_Unburnt) October 9, 2019

Na konji dey worry Frodd before 😂😂😂 that’s why he was looking at Esther’s side… Baba came out and released his tension and now his head is clear and he wants to focus on himself pic.twitter.com/PhOfr8tIjl — Doctor Love🎗 (@Prince__Chris) October 9, 2019

You hypocrites, you called Frodd names for going after Esther, y’all even went as far as saying he’s forcing himself on her and now that he is saying they are friends suddenly he played her. Esther said they are friends and so did Frodd. #BbNaija #Frodd — Thali Gotshana (@Thalithagotcha1) October 9, 2019

