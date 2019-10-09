Vanguard Logo

Fans blast BBNaija Frodd for saying he has no plans for Esther

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, aka Frodd was on Wednesday blasted by fans on social media, especially Twitter fans for saying he has no plans for Esther.

Recall that during the just concluded ‘Pepper dem’ edition of the show, Frodd and Esther drew so much attention to viewers because of their interesting relationship.

Frodd was recently interviewed on Wazobia FM where he was asked about his relationship with Esther and he gave a very shocking response.

When asked by Wazobia FM OAP, Yaw, what his plans for Esther were, Frodd said: “Omo the plan wey dey now na Frodd plan. The plan wey concern my life. Make I pursue my future first, pursue the brand which is wetin I stand for my fans for.”

 

However, Frodd has come up to explain that he never meant to discredit Esther but rather meant that they will be busy trying to put different homes together while attending all the interviews.

His statement in the interview has elicited different reactions on Twitter, with many criticizing him over being manipulative.

 

 

 

