Falana wants Nigerians to support FG on war against corruption

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Rights activist, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, has urged religious leaders and all Nigerians to support the federal government in the fight against corruption.

This is just as he said equity and justice would guarantee peace and national integration in the country.

Falana who said the fight against corruption requires the support of every Nigerian called on religious leaders to join the government on the charge against the pervasive malaise which has eroded the moral fabric on the nation.

He said religious leaders should always encourage followers and member to be upright and make integrity their watchword.

The renowned Lagos lawyer spoke at the international headquarters of the Word Bible Church, Lagos, during the 30th anniversary of the church and the calling of the founder, Prophet Julius Babatunde Kumoluyi.

Falana who described Prophet Kumoluyi as a true man of God commended his commitment to the work of God and humanity.

Apart from Falana, other dignitaries at the event are General Superintendent of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, Pastor Samuel Oladele, CAC General Evangelist, Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji, Dr Olusegun Aderemi JP the Atayero of Aramoko Kingdom and Pastor Joseph Adebayo Adelakun (aka Ayewa) Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, Lagos State Comm for Local Govt and Community Affairs, and Er Mrs Kemi Ailoje among others.

“We must not leave the fight against corruption to the government alone because it is a challenge to all of us in this country.

“As people, we must ensure that we eradicate, miracle centres, where school children come out with miraculous results when they cannot write their own names correctly. Christian, Muslim parents and even the traditionalists should not buy marks for their children and wards so that they can struggle in life on their own and make it.

“Religious leaders must encourage their members to work, pray and be productive so that they can be real men and women of God indeed”.

Lamenting illegal arrest and detention in the country, Falana advised religious bodies in the country to mobilized their legal practitioner member to protect and defend their people against such.

“Our people are going through a lot of hardship. People are being arrested on the highways without any basis. Some detained for wandering, whereas, the law of wandering was abolished in 1989. There is a need to challenge this.

“Also, the government must be made to fund Legal Aid Council in Nigeria so that justice can be extended to our people”.

He pointed out that, the government must invest in justice, employment and security saying” the economy of the country must be made to serve the people, that is the only way we can get justice in our country.

“Only the rich can access the services of lawyers and get justice as it is and it should not be so. Our government officials are to regularly travel on our roads to know about the condition of the roads and not always travel on the chattered jet. We are not only talking about justice in the court but total justice”, he said.

On the security challenges facing the country, he advised the governments to invest in the people and make the economy favourable to them.

Falana who also called for regular inter-religious meetings among religious groups and leaders to curb the religious crisis, said ” you cannot have peace if young people are jobless, hungry and unemployed. Devil finds work for idle hands.”

Vanguard