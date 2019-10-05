Breaking News
Extraordinary FEC meeting shifted to Monday — Presidency

The Presidency says the extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, originally scheduled to hold on Saturday, has been shifted to 12 noon on Monday, Oct. 7.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja, Friday night.

According to him, the meeting is to put finishing touches to the year 2020 budget, which will still be presented to the National Assembly by 2 p.m on Tuesday.

Vanguard

