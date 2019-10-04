Expert urges Nigerian youths to engage in local fabrics, others

Mr Efetobo Awhana, the Organiser of Nigeria Travel Week, has advised Nigerian youths to take to adire (local fabric) making and mat weaving to liberate themselves from unemployment.

Awhana gave the advice during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

According to him, youths can visit cultural destinations like the Adire Village in Abeokuta, Nike Arts Gallery, Badagry and others to learn some of the trades that have existed some hundreds of years ago to make a living.

He said that before the coming of the English wears, local fabrics and other art works had existed, adding that only few youths had taken to the huge revenue yielding sector.

“Our youths can learn diverse crafts from Badagry which is known for mat-weaving and many other crafts to make a living,” he said.

Awhana said that the third edition of Nigeria Travel Week, slated for Nov. 22, would centre on enlightening stakeholders on the need to harness tourism potential in cultural destinations for youth empowerment.

“Nigeria Travel Week and its strategic partners – the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) and SKAL International Lagos – will discuss how to attract youths to the sector.

“Other oil-rich nations like Saudi Arabia and Qatar are turning to tourism to reduce their reliance on oil and Nigeria cannot be left behind,” he said.

Awhana said that Wanle Akinboboye of La Campagne Tropicana, Prof. Wolfgang Thome of ATC News, Jermaine Sanwo-Olu, SSA to the Lagos State Governor on Diaspora and Foreign Relations and Dr Adun Okupe of Red Clay Advisory, amongst others, would be on the panel. (NAN)

