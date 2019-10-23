Expert urges FG to chart new roadmap for power sector

A stakeholder, Mr Kola Balogun, has urged the Federal Government to set up a team of experts to create performance-driven criteria for the power sector value chains, mostly the distribution companies (Discos).

Balogun, also the Chairman, Momas Electricity Meter Manufacturing Company (MEMMCOL), made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

He also urges the government to chart a new roadmap to address generation, distribution and transmission challenges in the sector.

Balogun said the roadmap was necessary to redirect the power sector to be more focussed and business-oriented, adding that the sector was facing the challenge of the ownership of its value chain.

According to him, there is a need for a roadmap that will clearly define the goals of the power sector reform.

Balogun said: “What government needs to do is to call on all stakeholders and look at the new road map of achieving optimisation in our power sector dream.

“We cannot solve the problem of Nigeria power sector by academic exercise. It is important that all the stakeholders are united in ensuring that the sector works.

“We need to start creating success stories by ensuring uninterrupted power supply. That should be the new next level agenda for the government.”

He said that enhancing the infrastructure of the distribution value chain was critical to attaining a stable power supply in the country.

Balogun said this would also reduce technical and commercial losses significantly as the power supply would be fully utilised by the end-users.

He also advised the Minister of Power, Mr Saleh Mamman, to brace up to the challenges facing the sector and work assiduously to surpass the efforts of his predecessor.

“The minister should be at the forefront of promoting requisite peace and partnership in the sector in a way that will make operators see Nigeria as an entity worth transacting business with.

“Specifically, the sector needs a principled and determined person who will take decisions against partisan interests for the growth of the sector.

“The minister should reactivate the independent power projects in the country and engage the power distribution and generation companies with a view to appraising those with the capacity to serve effectively,” he said.

Vanguard