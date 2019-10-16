Expert harps on dangers of bleaching creams

Dr Adenike Adeniyi, a Dermatologist with a private hospital in Abuja, has warned against bleaching of the skin because of its health implications.

Adeniyi told the Newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja that bleaching of the skin is a total disaster for the body.

She described the skin as the largest organ of the body and urged people to take care of it.

The expert explained that whatever that was put on the skin would penetrate into the system and could cause damage.

According to her, bleaching creams can predispose one to skin cancer as well as destroy melanin of the skin which protects the skin from harm.

According to her, some creams with lightening properties are recommended to patients in order to correct some pigmentation of the skin and other skin conditions.

She, however, stressed that it was always advised for a short term use to avert some adverse reactions on the skin.

The dermatologist frowned against the use of bleaching creams, stating that the adverse effects could cause the skin to appear dry, scaly and predispose one to early wrinkles.

Adeniyi then encouraged the use of natural and home regimen such as coconut oil, shea butter, turmeric and others to enhance the skin tone.

She, however, advised women to imbibe the culture of consuming fruits, nuts and vegetables for a clearer, youthful and beautiful skin.

Meanwhile, a cross-section of FCT residents had expressed divergent views on the use of bleaching creams by persons, especially women.

In separate interviews with NAN, the residents listed the disadvantages and advantages of using toning creams.

Mr Uche Okoro, a real estate agent, noted that bleaching of skin had become the current trend, especially among women, describing the development as sad.

He alleged that most women bleach due to inferiority complex just as he attributed the trend to the fact that some ladies believed that the lighter the skin the more attractive to the opposite sex.

“Some women bleach to look attractive to the opposite sex as well as to boost their confidence among other ladies.

“As for me, I am indifferent when it comes to the complexion and I still believe in the saying that black is beautiful.

“If you are dark, maintain it because bleaching creams do more harm than good to the skin due to its high chemical components,” Okoro said.

He appealed to relevant authorities like NAFDAC to ban bleaching creams from coming into the country.

He advised women to maintain their natural colour, adding that the colour of the skin of a people is what showcases their heritage.

Ms Elizabeth Nelson, a civil servant, says bleaching of the skin by some ladies is a thing of mentality.

She noted that most women do not know the implications of the creams they use, adding that she does not believe that women bleach to attract the opposite sex.

According to her, women bleach their skin most times to compete with their fellow women, stressing that some see it as a thing of class.

Nelson added that it was important for women to be at peace with whom they are as well as be comfortable and proud of their skin tone.

She emphasised the need for women to go back to the natural way of taking care of their skin such as using coconut oil and turmeric, among other formulas.

“The wave of returning to natural hair is in vogue now and that should be encouraged in terms of skincare.

“Going back to the use of natural things in making the skin glow and beautiful should be encouraged.

“If I have my way I will become darker than I am now because black is beautiful,” she said.

She also advised women to appreciate their dark skin tone, stating that bleaching of the skin can increase the rate of skin cancer.

Ms Waire Okpan, a business lady, blamed bleaching of the skin by some ladies on the wrong perception in some quarters that light skin ladies appeared more appealing and attractive to the opposite sex.

According to Okpan, women also bleach because it is trending and some of them believe that they will appear more beautiful if they become light-skinned.

“Some women bleach because it gives them a sense of belonging as well as boost their confidence

“Some also bleach because they want to compete with their friends,” she said.

Okpan, however, advised women to use moisturising cream in order to keep their skin youthful as well as avert early signs of wrinkles.

Ms Gladys Dos, also a civil servant, says bleaching of the skin was about choice and preference, stressing that she will not condemn anyone who decides to change his or her skin tone.

Dos, who is a dark-skinned lady, stated that she had been tempted on several occasions to bleach her skin.

She attributed the attempt on the reason that light skin ladies appeared more attractive.

According to her, bleaching of the skin is a personal thing but stressed that she would rather not trade her dark complexion for anything.

“I am very lazy, so I cannot do the toning stuff. It is a no-no for me because I use any type of cream to maintain my colour, ranging from Vaseline to Jergens and my skin is still very beautiful.

“But I still believe that light skin ladies appear more attractive than dark skin. Everything bright attracts catches the eye quickly but I will still not change my skin colour.

“And I also believe the perception that bleaching by some ladies has something to do with an inferiority complex and low self-esteem,” she added.

Dos, therefore, advised women to use natural body lotions to enhance their skin tone, adding that it will help glow the skin as well retain a youthful appearance.

Ms Hilda Uviovo, also a civil servant and who used to be a dark-skinned person, said she had to bleach her skin because she was not comfortable with her colour.

According to Uviovo, she is more beautiful now that she has her skin bleached compared to her previous dark complexion.

“I am more beautiful now, confident and comfortable as well as attractive now that I am light-skinned.

“Light skin ladies are more attractive and also appreciated by the opposite sex because when you go out with a light skin lady the men tend to rush her first before looking at a dark skin person.

“And I do not subscribe to the saying that women that bleach their skin have an inferiority complex. I think it is all about how one feels about one’s self that determines whether to bleach the skin or not,” she said.

She, however, stated that bleaching of the skin is a trend and advocated that everyone stuck to what worked for them as well as make them happy.

Mr Sunny Amadi, a cosmetic store owner in Wuse Market, said he had a range of creams and lotions such as moisturising and body lighting creams.

He stressed that lighting creams were high in demand and sold more than the moisturising creams.

Amadi attributed the trend to the fact that there were more light-skinned women now compared to the past.

He added that most women that came to buy creams from his store demanded the skin lightening types to enhance their complexion including the dark-skinned ladies.

He also said that most of his customers including the dark-skinned women usually demanded creams that would glow their skin and most of such creams have lightning properties.

“I have lots of lightening creams here because women always prefer and insist on the lighting cream even when I, the seller, try to recommend normal cream for them.

“Very soon there will be fewer dark-skinned women because most ladies that come to my shop normally ask me to recommend creams that will brighten or tone their skins,” he said.

Amadi also noted that some women were bleaching their skin to compete with their counterparts as well as to attract the opposite sex.

He added that on the average, he sold more of the lightening creams daily to both the male and female folks compared to other creams.

Beyonce Knowles, a popular American musician in her recent song, brown skin girl featuring Nigerian musician, Wizkid, also advised women to be proud of their colour.

She noted in her song that dark skin is pretty, the best thing in the world and should never be traded for anybody else.

Knowles in her song further advised women to be proud of their skin as well as maintain their natural heritage.

In some lyrics in the song, she said skin colour is what tells your story.

