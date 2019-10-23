Expert harps on community health education to sustain zero polio record

Dr. Asuzu Ujunwa, a medical doctor at Asokoro District Hospital, FCT, stressed the need for increased community health education and sustenance of government policies to sustain Nigeria’s zero polio record.

Polio is a contagious viral disease caused by the poliovirus, which often leads to nerve injury, paralysis, difficulty breathing and sometimes death.

The international community is set to commemorate the 2019 World Polio Day on Thursday, Oct. 24, to raise awareness about the disease.

Ujunwa, who told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday that there was a need for awareness on the ailment, added that “Nigeria can maintain its zero polio record with sustained government policies and community enlightenment.

“Sustaining government policies on immunisation against polio, massive health education, community awareness and avoidance of open defecation were major keys toward eradicating the scourge in the country.”

She, therefore, encouraged parents to shun any religious or traditional beliefs on the effects of immunisation and avail their children the opportunity to receive the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said that an estimated number of between two and three million Nigerians may be living with the damage of paralytic poliomyelitis.

Ehanire, represented by Dr. Sanni Gwazo, Director in the ministry, disclosed this at the Cedarcrest Polio Week event and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) in Abuja.

