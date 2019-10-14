By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

There were overwhelming joy and excitement in Itapaji Ekiti on Monday as the Governor Kayode Fayemi commission the long-abandoned Civic Center in the community as part of the programme designed to mark one year of his administration.

The project was commissioned on behalf of the Governor by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi , the project according to the community spokesman was said to have started since 1968 when its foundation stone was laid.

The community-led by their traditional ruler, Olu of Itapaji, Oba Azeez Adebanjo, rolled out drums in appreciation of the completion of Civic five-decade abandoned Center.

During his address, the Deputy Governor explained that the Fayemi administration was poised for more developments in rural communities in the state.

Egbeyemi said: “Your spokesman had earlier said that this project started in 1968, more than fifty years ago but Governor Fayemi provided the funds to complete it.

“That is what Governor Fayemi represents, development. The governor is passionate about development in all our communities and that is why we are commissioning projects all over the state to mark our first year anniversary in office.

“By the grace of God, between November and December, road projects will commence in earnest including rural roads with the funds provided by the World Bank.

“Concerning bridges destroyed by flood, they are receiving our attention and work will begin on them very soon.

“The Governor needs your support because he has the interest of Ekiti and its people at heart.”

The traditional ruler of the community, the Olu of Itapaji , Oba Azeez Adebanjo , showered encomiums on Dr. Fayemi for keeping his campaign promises to the community, while also urging him to complete the bridge linking the community with Iyemero Ekiti and Kwara state.

On his part, the community spokesman. Chief Michael Ogundana , said the foundation of the project was laid in 1968 and had been abandoned since then. He revealed that the community-made a representation to Fayemi who made funds available for the completion of the project through EKSCA within a short period.

Other towns visited by Egbeyemi where he commissioned projects on behalf of the Governor included Ara Ekiti, Ikole Ekiti and Ire Ekiti.

