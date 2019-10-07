Lagos Journalist, Alhaji Bashir Adefaka, University of Ibadan Dean of Faculty of Science, Prof. Abiodun Ayodele, former Chairman, Ondo State Muslim Welfare Board, Alhaji Jimoh Ibrahim, and Ibadan based business magnate, Mr. Olumide Origunloye were among several sons and daughters of Akure Kingdom honoured with meritorious award by the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi Odundun II in Akure, Ondo State capital on Saturday.

Other recipients of the much prestigious award were Prince Adebisi Adeniyi, Mr. Jide Owolabi, Hon. Kemi Akinsanya, Engr. Sunday Falae, Taiwo Fagite, Michael Adeyeye among others.

The Deji in his remarks said the meritorious Award for the recipients became imperative in appreciation of their immeasurable contributions to the successes recorded during the month long Ulefunta Festival 2019 of the Kingdom.

Oba Aladelusi particularly thanked “my son Adefaka for his effort” especially for the success of Ulefunta Annual Public Lecture 2019 which was not only delivered by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, but more importantly raised the rank of Akure Kingdom in the scheme of things.

The Deji, who was exceptionally happy with all officers and members of Adebisi Adeniyi-led Central Committee of the all-important Ulefunta event, thanked the President of ODI, an Akure Oyemekun contact group, Mr. Olumide Origunloye, and other members such as Mr. Ayorinde Ajaiyi, Prince Adebisi Adeniyi and others.

He said, “These are the people that spent their money, energy and contacts towards ensuring the success of the event.

“When we wanted to start the Ulefunta, they first of all contributed N5 million tasking themselves. I cannot thank you enough. Akure Agbe a o! Amiin,” the Deji appreciated.

