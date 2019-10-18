Exams malpractices: Federal Poly Nasarawa expels 66 students

By David Odama – Lafia

The Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, Nasarawa State, has expelled 66 students over allegations of examination malpractice and misconduct.

Rector of the polytechnic, Abdullahi Hassan who announced this in a statement said the measure was to instill discipline promote academic excellence and ensure quality and standards in the polytechnic.

Abdullahi explained further that the students involved were both regular and part-time adding that the affected students were expelled on the recommendation and approval of the Academic Board of the institution.

“The decision to expel the students was reached after a thorough investigation at the special meeting of the board held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the polytechnic.

According to the Rector, the expelled students have been directed to handover all the polytechnic property in their possession, including identity card to their Head of Departments and Units with immediate effect,

Abdullahi however assured that his administration would not rest on its oars until examination malpractice and other corrupt practices are eliminated in the institution.

vanguard