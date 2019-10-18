Breaking News
Translate

Exams malpractices: Federal Poly Nasarawa expels 66 students

On 11:01 pmIn Educationby

By David Odama – Lafia

The Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, Nasarawa State, has expelled 66 students over allegations of examination malpractice and misconduct.

Exams malpractices: Fed. Poly Nasarawa expels 66 students

Rector of the polytechnic, Abdullahi Hassan who announced this in a statement said the measure was to instill discipline promote academic excellence and ensure quality and standards in the polytechnic.

Abdullahi explained further that the students involved were both regular and part-time adding that the affected students were expelled on the recommendation and approval of the Academic Board of the institution.

“The decision to expel the students was reached after a thorough investigation at the special meeting of the board held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the polytechnic.

According to the Rector, the expelled students have been directed  to handover all the  polytechnic property in their possession, including identity card to their Head of Departments and Units with immediate effect,

Abdullahi however assured that his administration would not rest on its oars until examination malpractice and other corrupt practices are eliminated in the institution.

vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.