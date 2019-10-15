EX-students of UI International Schl donate N16m building to alma mater

By Ola Ajayi

AS the International School, University of Ibadan marked its founder’s day, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof Abel Idowu Olayinka has called on the management of the 56 year-old school not to allow any distraction take its toll on its enviable academic performance.

He said this while speaking at the Founder’s day of the school in Ibadan yesterday.

Though the VC did not mention any specific challenge facing the school, some Muslim parents filed a suit in court over wearing of Hijab as part of the school uniform which the management and governing council of the school took exception to.

He said this just as the 1989 set of the school came together after 30 years of graduation to donate a block of four classrooms to their alma mater.

The UI VC expressed his joy at the remarkable efforts of the management of the school led by its Principal, Mrs Phebean Olowe to keep the flag of the school flying despite its numerous challenges.

The 1989 set numbering 105 out of 160 that finished from the school was coordinated by an Aerospace Engineer, Mrs Olaponle Fasehun and presented the multi-purpose building worth N16.32m to the school as part of their contribution to the progress of the school.

When speaking on behalf of her school mates, Mrs Fasehun said the purpose for gathering at the expansive school premises was to “unveil our class project and celebrate by giving back to the school that has been near and dear to our hearts. Today is also a bitter sweet day as it is also the start of the day that brings to a close the festivities, we, as a set have undertaken to mark 30 long years since we graduated from this ISI”.

While admonishing the students of the school, she said, “Our story and connection to this beautiful institution, began on a day very much like today sometime in September 1984. We, very much like you current students, were dropped off by our parents, guardians or delegates. We were excited and nervous to meet and make new friends and heartened when we also saw familiar faces from primary school”.

“We excitedly navigated the grounds as instructed and then came the moment that will forever change the course of our lives. In fact, had we known how momentous the occasion was back then, we would have paid more attention”.

“For five long years between 1984 and 1989, we dutifully attended this school, absorbed as much as we could, worked hard and played even harder and forged lifelong friendships. It was an idyllic upbringing. Upon graduation as expected we were dispersed into the world at large, were we all quietly excelled and made lives for ourselves as adults”.

She hinted that the building bears two plaques of poetry one reminiscing of their time at ISI and the other in remembrance of the seven of their departed mates.

The founder’s day was rounded off by the commissioning of the building with the former Principals, former vice principals and other eminent people in attendance.

Vanguard Nigeria News