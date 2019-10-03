Ex-Perm Sec Illoh jailed five years for N14.6m fraud

Henry Ojelu

A Lagos High Court, Ikeja, on Thursday sentenced a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Onubuogo Clement Illoh, to five years imprisonment for N14.6million fraud.

Iloh was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2017 for allegedly awarding fictitious contracts to himself, using his personal company and friends while supervising numerous programs such as the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P).

One of the charges read: “That you, Clement Illoh, a.k.a Clement & Bob Associate, on or about 28th January, 2015 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court whilst still a Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of N14,176,000.00 from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency(NIMASA), and you hereby committed an offense contrary to Section 279(1)(b) & 285(6) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State No,11,2011.”

After over two years of trial, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo found Illoh guilty of the charges and convicted him accordingly.

The judge also ordered him to pay back N14million to the Federal Government.

