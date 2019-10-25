Ex-Chrisland Schools supervisor jailed 60 years for defiling 2-yr-old girl

An Ikeja domestic violence and sexual offences court have sentenced Adegboyega Adenekan, a school supervisor, to 60 years imprisonment for child defilement.

Sybil Nwaka, the presiding judge, handed down the sentence after convicting Adenekan of a lone-count charge of defiling a two-year-and-11-month-old pupil.

Adenekan had pleaded not guilty to the charge the Lagos state government filed against him.

But while delivering her verdict, Nwaka described Adenekan, as “wicked, conscienceless and an animal who is not worthy of walking on the streets of Lagos”.

“I hereby sentence Adegboyega Adenekan to 60 years’ imprisonment. This is the sentence of the court,” the judge held.

Nwaka said schools should not only be interested in economic gain but the welfare of pupils.

“Schools should not cover up teachers who sexually abuse children. Parents should not be carried away by aesthetics of schools. This case may just be the tip of the iceberg as a lot of our children are suffering in silence,” she held.

“Parents should be bold enough to confront teachers and school management because a lot of our children are suffering in silence.

“I advise or recommend that the education and social welfare ministry workers should visit schools randomly to give them a check.”

Seven witnesses, including the pupil and her mother, testified for the prosecution, which closed its case on March 14. The defence called five witnesses.

The victim had told the judge how she was defiled by the 47-year-old supervisor of the school.

At the time the incident happened in 2016, Adenekan was at the Victoria Garden City (VGC) branch of the school.

