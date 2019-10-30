Ex-agitators, hostcoms issue 21-day ultimatum to contractor

FORMER Agitators from Omadino, Ifie, Orere Uluba, Jakpa, Gbokoda, and Ugborodo has issued a 21-day ultimatum to Ocean Marine Solutions Limited over the neglect and abandonment of the host communities in the management of the pipeline surveillance contract within the Escravos zone.

The agitators from the host communities, in a statement signed by their convener and secretary, Comrade Abuge Mene and Comrade Omatseye Wilson in Warri yesterday said: “The firm’s management of the pipeline surveillance contract in the Escravos zone is playing negative politics by awarding it to strange people who are mainly PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) members living outside the zone, which have led us to write several letters to your management in this regard but this have, however, fell on deaf ears.

“We reiterate our rejection in totality the award of pipeline surveillance contract in Escravos zone to unknown persons as this have deliberately left out ex-agitators/host communities from the region that are sympathetic to the APC government.

“We demand the total and immediate review of the pipeline surveillance contract in Escravos zone from the present management until the ex-agitators/host communities are fully carried along to forestall any form of uprising that may thwart the aim of this project.

“If after 21-day ultimatum our demands are not met, we shall not hesitate to go to our next options that may bring embarrassment to the management.”

