Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday assured that the Federal Government was determined to ensure that every Nigerian child has access to quality education.

The vice president stressed that the government would continue to take measures towards the provision of quality education to propel national development.

Osinbajo spoke at the 30th convocation ceremony of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna.

The vice president, who was represented by Defence Minister, Bashir Magashi explained that the school feeding programme has enhanced enrollment and eased the burden of parents in getting their children to school.

According to him, the federal government has allocated N625 billion to universities to enable them to fulfil their mandate of research, teaching and community service.

“The government will do everything possible towards ensuring that each Nigerian child has access to quality education.”

Osinbajo noted that since the commencement of degree programmes in the Academy, it has planted seeds of intellectualism, innovative education and management.

He observed that over the years, the Academy had also built a reputation of discipline and academic integrity, while effectively training military specialists.

“The institution has contributed immensely to our territorial integrity and preservation of Nigeria as a corporate entity.

“Additionally since the establishment of NDA as an officer training institution, it has produced military officers for the armed forces of Nigeria and sister African countries who have performed excellently in peacekeeping duties.”

Osinbajo urged the graduates to be good ambassadors of the college and avoid acts that would tarnish their integrity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that honorary degrees were awarded to a former Air Chief, Air Marshal Al-Ameen Daggash and Lt.-Gen Joseph Owonibi.

The convocation was attended by the Chief of Defence Staff and all service chiefs.