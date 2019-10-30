Europe: Messi shines for Barcelona, Lukaku sends Inter Milan top

….Atletico Madrid held to 1-1 draw by Alaves

Lionel Messi scored two goals and set up two more as Barcelona thrashed Real Valladolid 5-1 to move top of La Liga.

Ernesto Valverde’s side ran out comfortable winners at the Camp Nou, where Saturday’s Clasico against Real Madrid was due to be played before it was postponed until December because of political tension.

The unstoppable Messi teed up Arturo Vidal with a magical pass for the Chilean to put the hosts 2-1 ahead after Kiko Olivas canceled out Clement Lenglet’s early deflected opener.

Then Messi whipped a free-kick into the top corner, fired home another and sent Luis Suarez through to ensure Barcelona moved top on 22 points from 10 matches. Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw at Alavesas Lucas Perez’s sublime solo strike stopped the visitors moving provisionally top of the table.

Atletico substitute Alvaro Morata scored his third goal in three games to fire them ahead in the 70th minute as Diego Simeone’s team struggled to find top form at Mendizorroza.

Alaves’ Fernando Pacheco made fine saves to deny Spain striker Morata a second and foil Angel Correa before Perez cut in from the right and lashed a thunderbolt into the top corner. Atletico are second after 11 games, level on 20 points with Granada, who face Getafe on Thursday.

Italian Serie A

A stunning strike by Romelu Lukaku gave Inter Milana 2-1 win at Brescia. The win took Inter back to the top of Serie A, at least for 24 hours until Juventus, who are two points behind, host Genoa on Wednesday.

Inter went ahead with a fortuitous goal from Lautaro Martinez, whose strike deflected off defender Andrea Cistana and looped into the net, before Lukaku extended their lead with a stinging drive in the 63rd minute.

Brescia, who dominated the second half, were rewarded with an own goal by Milan Skriniar in the 76th minute, but Inter held on despite fierce pressure in the closing stages.

Elsewhere, Parma missed the chance to go fifth in the table after they were beaten 1-0 at home by Verona.

