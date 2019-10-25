Europa League: Wolves, Manchester United secure vital away wins

Wolves came from behind to win 2-1 away to Slovan Bratislava to move up into the qualification spots in Europa League Group K.
Romain Saiss’ long-range shot and Raul Jimenez’s penalty turned the game around in the second half as Slovan lost for the first time in their new stadium, ending a 33-game unbeaten run. Wolves even survived a late red card for substitute Diogo Jota as they secured back-to-back away wins in the Europa League.
It was the introduction of Adama Traore at half-time that turned the game in Wolves’ favour after a poor first half played out in front of a strange atmosphere following UEFA sanctions. The game was originally supposed to be behind closed doors but local schoolchildren eventually made up much of the crowd and the youngsters got to see the home side go ahead in the 11th minute.
Andraz Sporar had already given the defence a warning before beating Rui Patricio at the near post when his left-footed shot took a slight deflection off Wolves skipper Conor Coady. The best chance of an equaliser before the break fell to Willy Boly but his header from Joao Moutinho’s free-kick went wide and that was about as good as it got until Traore came on.
Slovan had no answer to his pace and several chances followed before Saiss attempted an ambitious shot from distance that bounced awkwardly for goalkeeper Dominik Greif. Wolves took the lead five minutes later when Vernon De Marco pushed Jimenez inside the box and the Mexican duly converted calmly from the resulting penalty.
Jota was booked twice in a matter of moments late on to reduce Wolves to 10 men but they saw the game out to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games.
“Everybody is happy, the first half was not so good but the second half was a very, very good performance,” said the Wolves boss, whose team faces Steve Bruce’s Newcastle on Matchday 10 of the English Premier League.
Manchester United took a significant step towards the Europa League knockout stages as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picked up his first away win as the club’s permanent manager with a 1-0 victory at Partizan Belgrade.
Scott McTominay headed wide and Jesse Lingard hit the post for United, who broke the deadlock three minutes before half-time through Anthony Martial’s penalty after Brandon Williams was brought down in the penalty area by Nemanja Miletic.
Partizan posed more of a threat to United in the second half as they went in search of an equalizer but referee Javier Estrada waved away two penalty appeals, while Umar Sadiq, who hit the post in the first half, shot wide of the target.
Late on, United needed Sergio Romero to keep out former Arsenal forward Takuma Asano’s header, while Bibras Natkho’s shot flashed inches over the crossbar as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side held on to take what could prove to be a crucial three points.
The victory sees United move three points clear of Partizan at the top of Group L ahead of the return meeting between the two sides at Old Trafford on November 7, where a win would see Solskjaer’s side qualify for the knockout stages.
Source: SkySports