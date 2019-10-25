Europa League: Wolves, Manchester United secure vital away wins

It was the introduction of Adama Traore at half-time that turned the game in Wolves’ favour after a poor first half played out in front of a strange atmosphere following UEFA sanctions. The game was originally supposed to be behind closed doors but local schoolchildren eventually made up much of the crowd and the youngsters got to see the home side go ahead in the 11th minute.

Andraz Sporar had already given the defence a warning before beating Rui Patricio at the near post when his left-footed shot took a slight deflection off Wolves skipper Conor Coady. The best chance of an equaliser before the break fell to Willy Boly but his header from Joao Moutinho’s free-kick went wide and that was about as good as it got until Traore came on.

Slovan had no answer to his pace and several chances followed before Saiss attempted an ambitious shot from distance that bounced awkwardly for goalkeeper Dominik Greif. Wolves took the lead five minutes later when Vernon De Marco pushed Jimenez inside the box and the Mexican duly converted calmly from the resulting penalty.

ALSO READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic may have played final MLS game after LA Galaxy defeat

Jota was booked twice in a matter of moments late on to reduce Wolves to 10 men but they saw the game out to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games.