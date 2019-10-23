Breaking News
EU Parliament president calls on leaders to grant Brexit delay

European Parliament President, David Sassoli, has urged EU leaders to allow Britain to delay its end of month deadline to leave the European Union.

“This extension will allow the United Kingdom to clarify its position and the European Parliament to exercise its role,’’ Sassoli says.
The EU legislature must ratify the withdrawal agreement struck by London and Brussels.

“The British government’s request for an extension until Jan. 31 remains on the table,’’ he added.

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, was legally compelled to send a letter to the EU requesting the three-month extension over the weekend, but he accompanied it with a letter stating he did not want one.

