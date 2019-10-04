Breaking News
Ethiopia’s Oromo people prepare to mark Irreecha festival

Members of the Oromo community, the largest ethnic group in Ethiopia are trooping to the capital, Addis Ababa, to mark the annual Irreecha festival, an ancient thanksgiving ceremony.

Some of the participants on the eve of the Irreecha festival. PHOTO: BBC

This is the first time the festival has been held in the capital city in over a century.

Crowds have been gathering in the city dressed in black, red and white traditional regalia, according to BBC report.

The US embassy in Ethiopia last month issued a security alert to its citizens for the festivities, warning them to “reconsider travelling” to the city or “avoid large gatherings” for those already there.

The main festival will be held on Saturday at Hora Finfinne and the nearby Meskel square.

The Oromo are Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group.

The annual festival is celebrated to thank for the blessings received the previous year.

