Ethiopian Prime Minister Ahmed wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

The Norwegian Nobel Committee decided to award 2019 Nobel Peace prize to Ethiopian Minister, Abiy Ahmed “for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea”. This is contained in a CNN video on twitter.

