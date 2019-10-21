Breaking News
Estate agent docked for breach of peace

A 40-year-old estate agent, Victor Ojeifor, on Monday appeared at the Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged wandering in a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) premises with an intent to steal.

The defendant, a resident of Alagbao in Lagos, was arraigned on a one-count charge of breach of peace but he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the police prosecutor, Rachael Williams, the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by roaming around RCCG, Dominion Sanctuary with intent to commit a felony.

Williams told the court that the defendant committed the offence on October 13 at 12.00 noon at RCCG Dominion Sanctuary, Acme Road, Ogba, Lagos.

The prosecutor said the defendant was not a member of the church and was not invited for any church programmer.

She said: “He was found aimlessly wandering at the church car pack.

“The defendant was about to pick a bag from the pastor’s wife’s car when a passerby caught him and alerted the security guards.”

The offence contravenes Section 168 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015, (Revised).

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. O. O. Akingbesote, granted the defendant bail in the sum of with one surety in like sum.

Akingbesote ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government. (NAN)

 

