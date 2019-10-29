Erosion: Reps ask FG to avert impending calamity in Abia community

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Government to direct the Ecological Fund Office to immediately embark on erosion control measures at the erosion sites in Umunwanwa, Umuahia South Local Government of Abia State to prevent the disaster waiting to happen in the area.

The House also called on the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources to direct the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) and the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC) to take immediate measures to prevent any calamity likely to result from not taking action from the exposure of the pipeline in the affected area.

The directives followed a motion sponsored Rep. Sam Onuigbo, the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/South Federal Constituency of Abia State at plenary.

Moving the motion, Onuigbo recalled past ugly incidents that had claimed lives, saying that such was likely to happen again if nothing was done to avert it.

He said: “The House noted that Umunwanwa is a town in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State and has the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC) pipeline passing through it, and the town has been devastated by severe erosion menace;

“Further notes that the destructive effects of erosion in Umunwanwa are threatening lives, property, and economic activities in the area. Coupled with this threat is the danger that the PPMC pipeline that passes through Umunwanwa has been precariously exposed by the erosion, leaving it open to an explosion at the slightest of impacts;

“Aware that the ugly petroleum pipeline explosion that resulted in the deaths of about 250 people in Osisioma, in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State in 2018, was reported to have exhibited similar dangerous signals which were brought to the attention of the Federal Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) or its subsidiary, the PPMC, but such warning alerts and several calls to action to prevent the deadly incident that happened were ignored or neglected;

“Also aware that a few months after I brought this issue before this Honourable House on October 23rd, 2018, there was a pipeline explosion at Kom Kom, in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, which claimed scores of lives, on June 22nd, 2019, thus pointing to the persistent dangers of pipeline explosions to Nigerian citizens;

“Worried that similar alerts that had been given to the Federal Government and its agencies such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) to carry out its responsibilities in order to prevent the occurrences of the tragedies of Osisioma, Oyigbo, among others, have always fallen on deaf ears;

“Further worried that Umunwanwa is sitting on a literal keg of gun powder and except the Federal Government immediately takes measures to defuse this, the looming mass death of those Nigerian citizens might as well be equated to a government-sanctioned execution.

“Further aware that Section 14 (2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) states that the primary reason a government exists is for the protection of lives, property and the welfare of its citizens;

“Aware that we should move away from the ritual of disasters foretold, to a ritual of disasters prevented because of every Nigerian life matters”.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated the Committees on Climate Change, Environment, and Petroleum Downstream to visit the erosion sites in Umunwanwa and make recommendations to the House within 4 weeks on measures to be adopted to ensure a permanent solution to the erosion problems and the exposure of the pipelines and threat to lives, properties, and economic activities in the area.