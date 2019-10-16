Erdogan says he will not meet U.S Vice President Pence in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he will not meet U.S Vice President, Mike Pence in Ankara.

Pence is travelling to Turkey on Wednesday in the hope of negotiating a ceasefire in north-eastern Syria.

This is Pence’s first visit to Turkey and his delegation includes U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.

“I am not going to meet them. They will be meeting their counterparts.

“I will talk when U.S President, Donald Trump comes here,’’ Erdogan told reporters after a speech in parliament.

Pence and Recep Tayyip were expected to meet on Thursday

