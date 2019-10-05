Breaking News
EPL: Watford stay bottom after draw with Sheffield United

Watford and Sheffield United played out a 0-0 draw at Vicarage Road on Saturday to leave Quique Sanchez Flores’s side at the bottom of the standings.

Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores

Watford are still searching for their first Premier League win of the season.

The result extended the Blades’ unbeaten run on the road to four games since their return to the top flight – with three draws and a win – as jeers rang around the ground from the home fans at the final whistle.

Andre Gray had the best opportunity to put Watford ahead in the ninth minute when Roberto Pereyra set him up for a tap-in but the English striker blazed over from inside the six-yard box from an offside position.

In spite of being the home side, Watford set up to defend deep and it was the visitors who dominated possession and had two shots on target in the first half.

The first few minutes of the second half brought a flurry of chances, with goalkeeper Dean Henderson saving a one-on-one opportunity from Watford’s Danny Welbeck before Callum Robinson’s half volley at the other end was hit straight at Ben Foster.

Watford’s Gerard Deulofeu was introduced in the second half and United manager Chris Wilder brought on striker Billy Sharp in search of a goal

But neither side were able to find a breakthrough even after five minutes stoppage time.

Source: NAN

