15 buses, 10 suspects arrested in another gridlock operation

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck in Apapa and Ijora Area of Lagos State, Thursday, when a yet to be identified underage boy, was killed by stray bullet allegedly fired by miscreants, suspected to be Hausa men when they attacked men of the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences Unit.

A police officer attached to the taskforce, was also inflicted with machete cut on his neck, while another sustained gunshot wound, during the attack by invading miscreants, otherwise called, “Area Boys.”

In another operation, the state Ministry of Transportation, led by the Commissioner, Special Adviser on Transportation and Permanent Secretary, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, Mr Oluwatoyin Fayinka and Mr Wale Musa, respectively, impounded 15 buses for traffic obstruction and attested 10 suspects, during enforcement at Oyingbo Market, Mainland Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

According to report, trouble started in Apapa, when the taskforce arrived the area to enforce the on going clean up exercise to dislodge all illegal occupants away from under bridges and environs in the area.

In the process, a group of people, suspected to be Hausa, after initial dislodgement later re mobilised and went on rampage attacking the taskforce team and everyone in sight with guns and several dangerous weapons, resulting in total chaos in the Lagos area.

The breakdown of law and order paralysed port activities totally, particularly, at Lilly Pond Terminal and Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, Apapa.

The miscreants, who were said to makeup of middle age men from the northern part of the country, Hausa, went on rampage when they sighted state taskforce team and destroyed several properties worth millions of naira.

According to an eyewitness, Mrs Adedeji Olaitan, “In the ensuing melee an innocent boy ( yet to be identified) who was caught in the web of violence, got hit by a stray bullet from the guns of the miscreants who took over the entire area brandishing all manners of dangerous weapons.

“Motorists, traders and passers-by ran in different directions for safety.”

Vanguard gathered that, the state task force who were on enforcement of traffic law on commercial motorcycles, called “Okoda” and illegal traders on roads around Apapa were suddenly attacked by miscreants who had earlier had a brush with Presidential Task Team on Restoration of Law and Order in Apapa, Lagos led by Comrade Kayode Opeifa. On sighting the state taskforce, the miscreants started attacking the team.

The miscreants were said to have been initially repelled by the taskforce but sooner reinforced and went violent shooting guns, bottles and stabbing the taskforce men available.

In the process two policemen were wounded when one was stabbed in the neck area and another shot in the thigh.

Confirming the incidence, Chairman, state taskforce, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Olayinka Egbeyemi, told Vanguard that the attack was a mistaken identity.

Egbeyemi narrated, thus, “Yes, our men were attacked by some miscreants at Ijora area of Apapa on our way to Apapa to enforce traffic law on okada.

“We were called by the Area Commander of ‘Area B’ , state Police Command to help clear the area from the menace of Okada. On getting to 7Up area of Ijora on our way to Apapa, my men were attacked by armed miscreants who inflicted various injuries on them.

“But, our men were asked to retreat and not to retaliate as it could affect innocent citizens during the resultant cross fire. One of our men sustained gunshot wound in the thigh while others were inflicted with machete wounds.”

When asked if he was aware of the death of the boy during the engagement, Egbeyemi, directed our correspondent to get further details from the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, as he has been fully briefed of the incident.

“But, I can assure that the attack will not deter us from carrying out our legitimate responsibility to rid Lagos of all forms of indiscipline and nuisance. All suspects will be identified, and arrested for prosecution in due time.

“Lagos State Government, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is committed to ensuring greater Lagos for every resident and this we (Taskforce) will not look back in achieving the mission and the vision.”

Earlier, late Wednesday evening, Opeifa had blamed the disorderliness in Apapa axis on the ill advised call up system of empty containers by Nigeria Port Authority, NPA, onto LillyPond.

According to him, “Information from the road has it that the unfortunate ill advised call up of empties into Lilypond this evening and the release of trucks unto the road after the normal shut down hours by Lilypond managers has caused a total shutdown of Apapa bridge, Lagos and consequently entry into Apapa with some residents trapped.

“The consequences is too grave for lives, properties and the Nigerian economy.

Enforcement team on ground should continue to do all the needful to mitigate the unfortunate but deliberate action.”

Speaking on the attack, Opeifa said he had to instruct the Presidential task team to retreat from operation to avoid been caught in the attack, until peace and normal situation is restored in the area.

“Its not our men that were attacked. The miscreants attacked the state taskforce. You can call the Chairman of the unit for further details,” Opeifa stated.

He, however, blamed the recent rising tension in Apapa to the activities of ports authorities who have failed to adhere to deeds of agreement on restoration of order at the ports.

Gridlock

In another operation, the Lagos State Government, Thursday dislodged traders transacting businesses on road setbacks, walkways and arrested 10 motorists and impounded 15 vehicles, in Oyingbo area of Lagos for obstructing the flow of traffic.

Officials of the State’s Ministry of Transportation, stormed Oyingbo to enforce compliance of the ultimatum issued traders and motorists causing gridlock in the area to abate the nuisance.

Several traders transacting businesses on road setbacks, and walkways were sent packing while some motorists obstructing traffic were arrested.

According to Oladeinde, all impediments impeding traffic in Oyingbo and other areas such as Yaba, Iddo, Ketu, Ajah, Iyana Ipaja and others must be removed, stressing that traders selling on the road must vacate such areas.

He said with the executive order signed by Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on 10 May, 2019, the state had declared zero tolerance on any impediment obstructing flow of traffic in Lagos.

“We have served the people in Oyingbo and other areas abatement notices and it has expired. We are coming for full enforcement of the law. It is not good for people of 21st century to be disobeying traffic law. We have made arrest and we will make more arrest,” he said.

Oladeinde lamented that several traders in Oyingbo, Lagos had refused to go into the market to carry out their businesses despite enough space to occupy them, saying that government had decided to ensure that the law was fully enforced.”

Permanent Secretary, Musa said the government had issued abatement notices to traders and others in the area, noting that there had been a level of compliance, but that government wanted full compliance.

Musa said, “We made some arrests and we are coming for full enforcement and compliance, next week. We are serious about the enforcement on this axis and other areas such as Iddo, Yaba, Ajah, Ketu, Alapere and other areas. It is no more business as usual for all manners of nuisance in Lagos anymore.”

