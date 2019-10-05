Enugu PG sues IGP Adamu over eminent communal crisis, cultism

By Chinedu Adonu

PRESIDENT General of Ezza Nkwubor Development Union, Enugu East local government area of Enugu State, Mr. Ikechukwu Anselm Nwafor, has petitioned Inspector General of Police, Mr. Adamu Mohammed over alleged cultism and violence acts by a group of individuals.

He lamented that the group were bent on breaching peace and instigating communal war in the community

This was made known in a copy of petition signed by Barr Theophilous Ugwuoke on behalf of the PG and Ezza Nkwubor community.

It was alleged that a group of community members who were not happy with the election of Mr Ikechukwu Anselm Nwafor as the new PG of the community have decided to truncate the peace in the community by engaging in cultism, threathening violence, intimidation, defamation and unlawful possession of dangerous weapons.

Leaders of the alleged group according to the petition are, Joseph Nwalionuoha, William Ukpabi, Chinedu Oria, Uche Hyacinth, Monday Nwonu, Tochukwu Nwali, Chibuzor Aliagboso, Christian Anyigor, Ekpekere Oria, Edwin Chima, Mathew Nwali and Solomon Ogbodo.

“There was recent concluded election of the President General of Ezza Nkwubor Development Union in which Ikechukwu Anselm Nwafor, won and was duely sworn in. Since taking over the office of the president general, neither he nor his community experiences peace.

“The Inspector General of Police may wish to know that these bad citizens and criminal cabals in the community have conspired to make sure that there was no peace in the community by attacking the president elect and whosoever supports him contrary to our law and democracy principles.

“The worst is forming a group of cultists with one of them who was exorcised from the community years ago, Mr William Ukpabi as their leader and they swore that there must be loss of lives and destruction of properties if Anselm Nwafor remains in power. This cultists among them involve in constant firing of guns randomly without respect to the law.

“Sir this communal violence, threat to the life of the president general of the community and the instigation of communal war have kept all the inhabitants of Ezza Nkwubor in great fear. Ezza Nkwubor in on fire kindled by these bad elements who are always thirsty for blood ready to kill and prepared for war against innocent and armless inhabitants of this community.

“Therefore, the honorable Inspector General of Police, we are your people under your security watch, so please waste no time in coming to deliver us or we all die. We implore your fatherly, professional and quick intervention in this situation with a view to forestalling the insecurity that currently surrounds the citizenry of Ezza Nkwubor community,” the petition reads.

Vanguard