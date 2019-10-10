Enugu Governor’s wife advises women on cancer prevention

The wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, Wednesday, advised women to be cautious of their health by engaging in the regular medical check-ups and routine exercises.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi enjoined women to join in the cancer awareness campaign, while also advising them to undertake regular breast checks to ascertain their medical status in order to nip the deadly disease in the bud.

Addressing women in Enugu State during the monthly prayer rally held at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, Mrs. Ugwuanyi noted that this month’s event was dedicated to creating awareness of cancer and campaign against it.

She pointed out that early detection of cancer is the best way to tackle the disease and urged the women to disseminate the information to their loved ones and other people in their neighborhoods.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi maintained that the monthly prayer session has remained a veritable platform to identify with God and offer prayers for the state as well as “put smiles on the faces of people” through worthy advice, assistance, and presentation of gift items.

The Enugu Governor’s wife disclosed that her empowerment programme which is being driven by her pet project, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF), is aimed at assisting people especially the less privileged to earn a better living.

Culture and Tourism not my area of expertise ―Senator Okorocha

While reaffirming that the programme is a continuous exercise, the governor’s wife urged the women to remain steadfast in their prayers, assuring them of God’s willingness to answer prayers.

Earlier in her sermon, the Permanent Secretary, Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB), Evangelist Favour Ugwuanyi, extolled the leadership virtues of Enugu Governor’s wife in impacting positively on the lives of the people, especially the needy and less privileged.

Another major highlight of the event was the presentation of gift items to winners of raffle draw organized by her pet project, U-TOLF.

vanguard