Engr Onunkwo, Abdullahi Sule, FCT Minister bag awards

By Chris Onuoha

Nigeria-Anambra billionaire and Philanthropist, High-Chief Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo has been honoured and decorated with the prestigious Democracy Heroes Award, as “Nigeria Iconic Youth Empowerment Personality”.

He was honoured along other distinguished leaders including, Nasarawa state Governor, H.E Governor Abdullahi Sule, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Hajiya Ramatu Tijani, FIRS Chairman, Dr. Babatunde Fowler, Kwara First, Lady, amongst others.

The vibrant politician and philanthropist was presented the distinguished award by Prof Steve Azaiki, Former Vice-Chancellor of Niger Delta University and sitting Member of the Federal House Representative. He was honoured for his dominant and exceptional contributions to national development especially in areas of youth empowerment.

Speaking after receiving the prestigious Award, Engr. Johnbosco expressed delightfulness at the honour he received. He assured Nigerians that the award will further encourage and inspire more earnest efforts to support and improve youth empowerment programs across Nigeria.

The President of FDN and Principal Partner of Democracy Heroes Award Mr. Olufunso Fajag congratulated Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo, stressing that it was indeed a well-deserved honour, considering his enormous feats in youth empowerment and advancement.

High-Chief Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo is an APC Chieftain and brain behind the biggest support group in President Muhammadu Buhari re-election campaign in the recently concluded elections. As a member of Roteract Club, Johnbosco has remained committed and devoted to charity and humanitarian activities.

Vanguard