English Premier League: Matchday 9 fixtures review

Premier League Matchday 9, began with Everton’s home win against West Ham and wrapped up with City winning away at Crystal Palace.

Everton 2 – 0 West Ham

Everton moved out of the bottom three, temporarily at least, after goals from Bernard and Gylfi Sigurdsson gave them a 2-0 win over West Ham to relieve the pressure on Marco Silva.

Bernard set Silva’s struggling side on course in the 17th minute but they had to wait until stoppage time to put the seal on a much-improved performance through substitute Sigurdsson’s superb strike (90+2).

Aston Villa 2 -1 Brighton and Hove Albion

Matt Targett scored a stoppage-time stunner to complete a breathless Aston Villa comeback as they beat Brighton 2-1 at Villa Park.

Adam Webster’s first Brighton goal handed the visitors the lead (12), but their hopes of victory took a blow when Aaron Mooy was sent off after two quickfire yellow cards (35).

Conor Hourihane’s thumping effort minutes before the break was then ruled out by VAR (42), but Jack Grealish restored parity when he bundled home a cross from close range (45+3) and Targett earned all three points in the fourth minute of added time.

Wolves 0 – 0 Southampton

Raul Jimenez equalized from the spot but had two first-half efforts ruled out by VAR as Wolves had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Southampton.

The Mexican striker twice put the ball in the net in the opening 45 minutes but VAR ruled his first strikeout for handball and his second for offside in the build-up.

Danny Ings pounced on a mistake to fire Saints in front in the 53rd minute but Jimenez finally got his goal by converting from the spot eight minutes later after Matt Doherty was tripped.

Chelsea1 – 1 Newcastle United

Chelsea moved into the Premier League top four as Marcos Alonso’s late strike gave them a 1-0 win over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea finally broke down the stubborn Magpies when Alonso (73) struck a fierce low effort after being fed by Callum Hudson-Odoi on the left of the box.

Tottenham Hotspur 1 – 1 Watford

Dele Alli scored a late equalizer for Spurs in a 1-1 draw with Watford but confusion surrounded it as a VAR review awarded the goal on the field but disallowed it on the big screen.

Alli’s leveler (86) – after Abdoulaye Doucoure (6) had given Watford the lead – was reviewed by VAR for a potential handball and referee Chris Kavanagh signaled for a goal but the big screen stated that the goal had been ruled out, before eventually confirming it had been given.

Leicester City 2 -1 Burnley

Leicester moved up to second in the Premier League after coming from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

On an emotional day when Leicester remembered late chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died alongside four others in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium a year ago this month, the Foxes rallied as Jamie Vardy’s 45th-minute header canceled out Chris Wood’s opener (26).

Youri Tielemans earned Leicester the point – but Burnley were aggrieved when Wood’s close-range effort was ruled out by VAR for a foul on Jonny Evans.

Crystal Palace 0 – 0 Manchester City

Quickfire goals from Gabriel Jesus and David Silva set up a comfortable 2-0 win for Manchester City over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Bernardo Silva and Jesus, combined beautifully for the first goal which the Brazilian headed in off the post from close range in the 39th minute, his 50th goal for the club.

City doubled their lead within 30 seconds of the restart when David Silva got on the end of a delightfully linked pass from Raheem Sterling.

