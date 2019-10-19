English Premier League: Matchday 9 fixtures preview

By Temisan Amoye, Lagos

The English Premier League is back for Matchday 9, after a two-week international break, with eight fixtures on Saturday, and two on Super Sunday, which includes, The North-West derby, between rivals Liverpool and Man United, which is arguably the biggest fixture in the British calendar.

Match 1, 12:30 pm: Everton (18th) vs West Ham (8th), Goodison Park, Liverpool

Everton welcome West Ham to Goodison Park, with the toffees hoping to secure a win, which will help kickstart their poor start to the season,after securing only 7 points from a possible 24, losing 5 matches in the process. Everton boss Marco Silva has issued a rallying call to his players, to ensure they come out with all three points.

Westham will be hoping to continue their good early season form by bouncing back from the Crystal Palace defeat, Manuel Pellegrini’s hammers find themselves in 8th place. With inform french striker, Sebastian Haller leading the charge against an Everton side who have lost consecutive home games, including a humbling defeat to newly-promoted Sheffield United

Match 2, 3:00 pm: Aston Villa (15th) vs Brighton and Hove Albion (14th), Villa Park

Promoted Aston Villa will be looking to secure their third win of the season, against Brighton, With inform striker Wesley, who bagged two goals in the 5-1 rout of Norwich city leading the charge, Villa boss, Dean Smith will be hoping the likes of inform McGinn, Hourihane and Grealish pick up from where they left,

After a 3-0 humiliation of Tottenham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Brighton will look to carry on that form, with young Irish striker Aaron Connolly hoping to add more goals, after an impressive debut, where he scored 2 goals against Spurs.

Match 3, 3:00 pm: AFC Bournemouth (10th) vs Norwich City (19th), Vitality stadium

Bournemouth aces, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser will be hoping to mark their 100th premier league appearance for the South coast club with a victory against strugglers Norwich City. With both sides yet to keep a clean sheet this season, it could be a goal-fest, with the likes of Wilson, Fraser, Harry Wilson, Josh King showing their effectiveness in front of goal.

Seems ages ago when Norwich City and Teemu Pukki stunned City with the 3-1 defeat. Norwich has gone on to lose 6 games and win just 2. With injured starting players like No 1 goalkeeper, Tim Krul, Todd Cantwell, Rolando, and Tettey all fit and available, with key players Pukki and Buendia raring to go, Manager Daniel Farke will hope the losing streak ends at the Vitality.

Match 4, 3:00 pm: Chelsea (5th) vs Newcastle United (16th), Stamford Bridge

Having won their last 6 games against Newcastle, Lampard will be expecting his young Blues to continue their fine form against Newcastle. With Abraham leading Chelsea’s charge, and Mount supporting, Lampard will be looking to break into the top 4 by the end of matchday 9. But an injury to N’golo Kante could make that quest a bit steep.

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce’s Newcastle will be confident, after securing two unlikely wins against top 6 regulars, one against Spurs, and most recently, Man United. With summer signing Allan Saint-Maximin and his dribbling prowess likely to cause issues for a Chelsea side without Kante and Christensen

Match 5, 3:00 pm: Tottenham Hotspur (9th) vs Watford (20)th, Tottenham Hotspur stadium

Despite the worrying start to the season for Tottenham, they will be confident of securing all 3 points against rock bottom Watford, Poch’s Spurs have won all 6 premier league fixtures against Watford. With Kane and Son set to start against Watford, A 4th win of the season looks likely for Spurs

Quique Sanchez Flores Hornet’s see themselves in 20th place, having scored just 4 goals and conceding 20 goals in their opening 8 games. Flores will be looking to an attack bereft of confidence to help put a stop to the early season poor form, to avoid being stuck in a relegation battle this early.

Match 6, 3:00 pm: Leicester City (4th) vs Burnley (7th), King Power stadium

Brendan Rodger’s Foxes will be welcoming Burnley to the King Power, where Leicester has never lost to Burnley in 4 PL fixtures, winning and sharing the spoils with 2 each. Leicester are also unbeaten in their last 6 home games, winning 4 and drawing 2. With top striker Jamie Vardy on form, you expect Leicester to keep their home record intact

Sean Dyche’s Clarets sit pretty in 7th place, making it a good season so far, but a trip to the King Power could spoil Burnley’s early form, seeing as they haven’t won away from home in their last 6 attempts.

Match 7, 5:30 pm: Crystal Palace (6th) vs Manchester City (2nd), Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace has been in fine form this early season, sitting in 6th with 14 points from a possible 28, just two points off opponents’ City who are in second with 16 points. Hodgson’s Palace has also taken 13 points from their last six league games, one more than City,

With Guardiola’s men in 2nd, a defeat to Hodgson will see Crystal Palace climb above Manchester City, further denting City’s title hopes, expect the Cityzens to come out all guns blazing, just as they did when they routed Watford 8-0, after the shocking defeat to newly-promoted Norwich City.

