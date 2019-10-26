English Premier League: Matchday 10 fixtures preview

By Temisan Amoye, Lagos

The English Premier League resumed Matchday 10 last night, at the Saint Mary’s stadium, where Leicester City thrashed Southampton 9-0, equalling the Premier League record for largest win.

Matchday 10 continues with the League Champions, Manchester City and top 4 hopefuls Chelsea in action on Saturday, with City knowing they must beat Aston Villa to reclaim 2nd spot from Leicester City.

Match 1, 12:30 pm: Manchester City (3rd) vs Aston Villa (12th), The Etihad, Manchester

Pep Guardiola’s Man City welcome Dean Smith’s Aston Villa to The Etihad, where Guardiola will be demanding the Cityzens secure all three points to reclaim 2nd spot and keep the pressure on leaders Liverpool. City will be without Rodri and Zinchenko who have been sidelined through injury and continue to miss winger Sane and defender Laporte who won’t be available till early 2020.

Despite the injuries, City still have their in-form attackers available, superstar winger, Raheem Sterling fresh off scoring a hat-trick against Atalanta in the Champions League will be hoping to add to his six Premier League goals, Argentine Sergio Aguero will be looking to reclaim the top spot on the goalscorers chart after being knocked off by Leicester’s Jamie Vardy, who netted a hat-trick in Leicester’s 9-0 mauling.

Jesus, Mahrez, De Bruyne, David and Bernado Silva are all available to cushion the effect of a furthered weakened defence, which has caused a headache for Guardiola, with the manager ruling out any January signings to help with the injury crisis.

Aston Villa will be hoping to take advantage of City’s weakened backline, the Villans sit in 12th, and they travel to the Etihad with their key players in good form this early on. Brazilian striker Wesley, Jack Grealish, midfielders McGinn, Hourihane have all contributed to the decent run of form, where the Villans have lost just once in their last five matches, winning their last two Premier League matches in the process.

On paper, it might seem a sure win for Man City, but a weakened City backline could spring some unwanted surprise for Man City, reminiscent of the visit of Wolves to the Etihad, where Man City’s poor defending cost them 3 points.

Match 2, 15:00 pm: Brighton and Hove Albion (16th) vs Everton (15th), AMEX Stadium, Brighton

Brighton were brought back to reality after their 2-1 defeat to Villa in Matchday 9, The Seagulls were hoping to continue their fine showing after upsetting Spurs 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Brighton sits in 16th, just a point off the relegation zone.

Brighton will be hoping home advantage helps them secure a win against Everton who sit in 15th, just above Brighton, looking to improve their home run, where they have recorded just one win in four matches.

Everton have failed to impress this season, the Merseyside club find themselves in 15th place on the log, with Marco Silva charging his players to secure their first away win of the season. Everton will be looking to record consecutive wins for the first time this season, after securing a 2-0 victory against West Ham in matchday 9

Match 3, 15:00 pm: Watford (20th) vs Bournemouth (10th), Vicarage Road, Watford

Early signs show rock bottom Watford might be involved in a relegation battle all season long, the Hornets have failed to win a single match this season. With issues at both ends of the pitch for Watford. Quique Flores’s men have scored a meagre 5 goals and conceded 21 goals in the process.

Summer signing Danny Welback suffered an injury in Matchday 9 that has sidelined him for months, causing more worry for an already misfiring attack. Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu who starred for Watford last season has failed to replicate his form. Watford will be targeting all three points, in hopes of reviving an already faltering season

Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth sits in 10th place on the log after 3 wins, 3 defeats and 3 draws in 9 games, the Cherries will be hoping to make it a 4th win for the season when they take on Watford. Bournemouth will be encouraged by the hornets’ poor form and will be looking to striker Callum Wilson to lead the attack in securing a vital away win, which could propel them up to 5th place by the end of today.

Match 4, 15;00 pm: West Ham United (11th) vs Sheffield United (9th), London Stadium, London

Manuel Pellegrini’s Hammers welcome Sheffield to London, where the Hammers will be looking to make up for their 2-0 slip to Everton in matchday 9. West Ham has won just once in their last five matches, a 2-0 victory against Manchester United.

Pellegrini will be hoping key players Seb Haller and Andriy Yarmolenko can step up and lead the Hammers to victory. A win could see West Ham climb six places to 5th on the log. With West Ham sitting in 11th, 2 spots behind their matchday rivals

Impressive Sheffield United have taken to the league like an experienced side, securing victories against Everton and recently Arsenal. Chris Wilder’s Blades are sitting in 9th place, a testament of their impressive showing this season.

West Ham will have their work cut out for them, when Sheffield visit the London Stadium.

Match 5, 17:30 pm: Burnley (8th) vs Chelsea (4th), Turf Moor, Burnley

Sean Dyche Burley welcome Chelsea to Turf Moor, in the last game of the day. The Clarets have been impressive this season, sitting in 8th. Sharing an identical record with Tottenham, Bournemouth, Sheffield, and West Ham, who have won, lost and drawn three matches each, garnering 12 points in the process.

Burnley have lost just once in their last 5 matches, winning their last 2 home games in the process. Strikers Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood have both notched 4 goals each this season, contributing 8 of the clarets 12 goals this season. Winger Dwight McNeil and full-back Erik Pieters recording 3 assists each so far. Highlighting the impressive form of Burnley’s key players.

Lampard’s Chelsea know a trip to Turf Moor on Matchday 10 won’t be smooth sailing, with the physicality of Burnley’s forwards due to keep the Blues defenders on their feet. Chelsea’s youngsters have been in impressive form this season with Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori turning out to be key players for the London Club. Helping the club maintain a winning streak of 6 games.

Tammy Abraham will be looking to add to his eight league goals, which will take him back to the top spot on the goalscorer’s chart. A win for Chelsea could see them climb to third spot, should Man City fail to secure 3 points against Aston Villa.

Vanguard News