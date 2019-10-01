Emmanuel, Quadre lead Nigeria’s challenge at Lagos Open Tennis

By John Egbokhan

Home talents, Sylvester Emmanuel and Oyinlomo Quadre will spearhead Nigeria’s challenge for ATP and WTA ranking points at the 2019 Lagos Open Tennis Futures , serving off October 7 at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

Joseph Imeh, Paul Emmanuel and Mohammed Mohammed are also ln the main draw of the men’s singles first week.

The field is completed by Sarah Adegoke, Blessing Samuel, Aanu Aiuegbusi, Blessing Anuna and Oiza Yakubu .

Ending on October21, the 2019 version of the Lagos Open tennis Futures is et to feature a medley of former champions and upcoming stars, all battling for the international ranking points, which will push them up the ranking ladder.

French player, Tom Jomby, a former champion here, makes a return to seek another bite of the big cherry but he is aware that it would not be an easy run to the title as other regular competitors like 2015 winner. Bosnian Aldin Setkic, Zimbabwean Takanyi Garaganga and Benjamin Lock are also storming Lagos in search of points and glory. Recall that 28-year-old Jomby not too long ago found joy in Abuja when he won the Dayak Open Nigeria F2 Futures last April. With 27 ITF titles under his belt, 31- year-old Setkic is the most decorated player among the over 60 foreigners coming to Lagos for the tennis feast.

This year’s edition is taking a new face with the men’s tournament being called M25+ Lagos while W25+ Lagos is for the women’s category.

Vanguard