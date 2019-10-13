Emir Sanusi disproves sacking palace Chief for honouring Ganduje

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has denied media reports claiming that he had sacked his Palace’s Chief, Alhaji Awwalu Maja Siddi for participating in a rally celebrating the victory at Election Tribunal and welcoming Governor Abdullahi Ganduje when he returned to the State recently.

The Chief of Staff to Emir Sanusi, Munir Sanusi Bayero told newsmen that the story is not only fake but is also baseless and aimed at causing turmoil between the Emir and the state Governor.

Munir said, “right now we are in Lagos and we have been here since yesterday and neither myself nor anyone else can confirm to you that such a thing as sacking Emir’s Staff had happened”.

“I think the media should be cautious of what they report and its effects on the peaceful coexistence of the society in general”, Munir added.

It would be recalled that media reports have stated that there is an outrage in Kano over the sacking of a popular Palace Chief, Maja Siddin Sarkin Kano, Alhaji Auwalu by the Emir of Kano, Sanusi II. The chief was allegedly accused of being part of rallies and celebrations welcoming Governor Ganduje on his return to the state after his victory at the election petition tribunal last Wednesday which judged in his favour while he was in South Africa with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The reports also added that the sacked Maja Siddin Sarkin Kano has been in-charge of the Emir’s Horse at the Palace for over three decades.

The reports said that Emir Sanusi II on Saturday sacked and ordered Alhaji Auwalu to vacate his house located within the Palace as punishment for participating in the Welcome Home Rally of Ganduje last Wednesday.

The report said, thrilled by the unprecedented crowd that escorted Governor Ganduje’s convoy which passed through Emir’s Palace towards Government House, the sacked Palace Chief had openly honoured Ganduje with the portrait of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero.

However, Munir Sanusi insisted that the news is an attempt to create further frictions between the Emir and Governor Ganduje.

Vanguard News Nigeria.