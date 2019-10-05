Breaking News
Emeka Offor gives daughter in marriage, urges her to be submissive

On 10:01 pm

Sir Emeka Offor, businessman and philanthropist, on Saturday advised his daughter, Njideka, to be obedient and submissive to her husband so as to have a peaceful marriage.

Emeka Offor

Offor gave the advice at Oraifite, in Anambra, during the traditional marriage ceremony between Njideka and Ugochukwu Udu of Amafor, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia.

“For you to enjoy a peaceful and happy home, you must not look at where you are coming from. You should remain loyal, obedient and submissive to your husband.

“It might not be  very easy at the beginning, but with perseverance, hardwork and firm trust in God, everything will be okay,” Offor told Njideka.

He expresed gratitude over the presence of many dignitaries at the ceremony, and prayed God to continue to bless Nigerians and Nigeria.

Gov Willie Obiano of Anambra, who also attended the event, prayed God to give the newly married couple the love and understanding to live as one.

He also prayed God to bless the couple with the fruit of the womb as well as other good things of life.

Senate minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Alaribe, in his remarks, advised the couple to be patient with one another at the beginning, noting that marriage was not an easy union.

“Two people from different backgrounds coming together to live as husband and wife wouldn’t be  easy at the beginning, but with love and trust in God, they will conquer the challenges of marriage,” he said.

Also speaking, Sen Magnus Abe, immediate past senator for Rivers East, said he attended the event to share in the joy of the Offor’s family.

Abe advised the couple to build their lives around God and also have good and trusted friends that would strengthen their relationship.

Former Inspector General of Police, Sir Mike Okiro, used the occasion to advise parents to teach their children good morals, noting that such would help build a better Society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, Minister of State Mines, and Steel Development, Uche Ogah, and Sen Ifeanyi Ubah. (NAN)

