Emeka Eneanya commends President Buhari, Custom on border closure

Mr. Emeka Eneanya, has commended the Federal Government for its decision to partially close the land borders as a way of checking insecurity and massive smuggling activities especially of rice taking place along the border routes.

Speaking to traders during a visit to Onitsha Main Market, the entrepreneur, Mr. Emeka Eneanya , said the initiative by the Nigerian Custom Boss, is a demonstration of government desire to protect our agricultural investments, industrial investments which have been adversely affected by smuggling.

Basically, a lot of products made in Nigeria are of good standard compared to those imported and those that aren’t should be corrected by the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) so there shouldn’t be any excuse on not supporting Made in Nigeria products. The industrious Aba International Market likewise that of Onitsha and Kano is expected to hugely increase in its daily business operations. Our Economy presently have started feeling the effect Mr. Emeka Eneanya said. I cannot subscribe to a permanent closure of the land borders but it is highly recommended at this period to discourage smugglers.

It is time to rebuild our nation” Mr. Emeka Eneanya said. The traders who spoke through one voice through Chief. Victor Okechukwu expressed their grievance and fear of hazards such as the fire. They called that Government establishes a fire service station near them incase of emergency.

