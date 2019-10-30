Ember Months: FRSC warns motorists against speeding, overloading

The Bukuru Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists, particularly commercial drivers, to desist from speeding and overloading while plying highways.

The Unit Commander, Mrs Ime Offiong, gave the warning on Wednesday at the inauguration of the 2019 Ember Months Campaign of the unit at Barkin Ladi.

According to Offiong, speeding, overloading and recklessness on highways remain the leading causes of road traffic crashes in the country.

She said when drivers operate within the stipulated speed limit, less number of crashes would be recorded on the roads.

“There is a need for motorists to shun speeding, overloading and recklessness while plying highways, particularly during these ember months.

“Speeding appears to be the leading cause of road traffic crashes and we must make conscious efforts to address it.

“By the time drivers maintain the stipulated speed limit, we will record few or no crashes, and even when an accident occurs, we will record minimal injuries or deaths.

“The road is not for competition, let us avoid speeding, overloading and all forms of distraction while driving. We shall not spare anyone caught violating this instruction,” she said.

The commander also warned against the use of cell phones while driving and non-use of the seat belt, adding that anyone caught would be arrested and prosecuted.

She called on all relevant stakeholders to support FRSC in its bid to ensure a safer motoring environment within the command and Plateau in general.

Effiong explained that the ember months campaign would be characterised by intense public enlightenment at motor parks, worship centres and markets.

She also said there would be special patrols by officers and men of the command toward ensuring an accident-free Yuletide.

Earlier in a speech, Chairman of the occasion and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, called on the government to provide more logistics for the Corps, to enable it to perform optimally.

Gyang, represented by his Aide, Mr Emmanuel Lomang, also advised governments at all levels to fix bad roads, lamenting that most highways had become death traps.

Vanguard