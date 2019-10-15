El Rufai presents ₦257.9bn 2020 budget to Assembly

Ben Agande – Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai, on Tuesday presented a 2020 budget proposal of N257.9 billion to the state House of Assembly.

The budget which comprised a capital expenditure of N190 billion and recurrent expenditure of N67.87 billion represents a 65.5 percent increase from the N155.8 billion budgeted in 2019 and has a ratio of 73.7 percent capital expenditure to 26.3percent recurrent expenditure.

Governor El Rufai, who was represented at the forum by the Acting Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, said the 2020 budget was for “progressive renewal” with education getting N64.64 billion (25.07 percent), N39.61 billion (15.36 percent) for health and N66.34 billion (25.72 percent) for infrastructural development.

He said the budget was aimed at completing all priority projects of this administration and finishing of some inherited liabilities.

The governor said: “The size of the proposed 2020 Budget is N257.9billion. The capital component is N190.03billion, with recurrent expenses set at N67.87billion. The 2020 budget, when approved, is projected to have a record capital to recurrent ratio of 73.7%:26.3%.

“Most of the capital spending will be in the economic and social sectors, in keeping faith with our stated governance agenda. Education, health, and infrastructure have capital allocations amounting to about N140billion, more than 73 percent of the proposed capital budget. Capital spending on education is N44.9billion, for health N30.29billion and for public works and infrastructure, N64.9billion.”

