El-Rufai orders investigation into sex-for-grade allegation against KASU lecturer

…says offenders will be prosecuted by the Attorney General of Kaduna State

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El’rufai has ordered a full investigation into the sex-for-grade allegation against a staff of Kaduna State University, KASU.

The Governor said the investigation and prosecution would be carried out by the Attorney General of the State.

Governor El’rufai who tweeted the update on his twitter handle said the suspension of the staff by the university was the first step.

According to the tweet, “The suspension of Mr. Umar by KASU is the first step. He and 15 lecturers sacked by nearby ABU‎ Zaria for sexual harassment will be fully investigated & prosecuted by the Attorney General of Kaduna State. We must face evil & end this scourge in our state.”

KADUNA UPDATE: The suspension of Mr. Umar by KASU is the first step. He & 15 lecturers sacked by nearby ABU Zaria for sexual harassment will be fully investigated & prosecuted by the Attorney General of Kaduna State. We must face evil & end this scourge in our state!! @DrHadiza — Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) October 24, 2019



Recall that ‎on Wednesday, KASU management set up a committee to investigate one of its staff known as A.B Umar over alleged sex for grade allegation leveled against him.

The allegations were made by a female graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, who protested in KASU.

KASU’s Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, Professor Abdullahi Ashafa, who chaired the meeting emphasized that the institution had zero tolerance for such behaviour by its staff.

