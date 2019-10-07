Breaking News
EKSU yet to release 2019/2020 admission list ―Management

The Management of Ekiti State University, (EKSU) has debunked the rumour making the rounds that it has released the admission list for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Ekiti State University

This was contained in a statement issued by the institution’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Ado-Ekiti.

“The attention of the management of EKSU has been drawn to the news trending online that the university has published the list of admitted candidates for the 2019/2020 academic session.

“The on-line story directed candidates to visit eksuadmission2020@gmail.com.

“EKSU wishes to state categorically that it has not released the list of its admitted candidates for the 2019/2020 academic session.

“Management hereby disclaims the misleading report and wishes to advise candidates to disregard it,’’ the statement said.

It further said that the institution had nothing to do with eksuadmission2020@gmail.com or its faceless promoter, urging candidates to avoid transacting any business with the e-mail address.

The statement said that members of the public, particularly candidates, would be duly informed by the appropriate quarters of necessary steps to be taken as soon as the admission list was officially released.

