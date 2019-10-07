Ekiti to empower 2,000 at Entrepreneurship show

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

No fewer than 2,000 unemployed persons will be empowered with skills and start-up capital at the maiden Ekiti State Entrepreneurship Week.

The move according to the Ekiti State government, was aimed at reducing the growth rate of unemployment in the state.

At a news conference, jointly addressed by the trio of Commissioners of Trade and Investment, Chief David Olusoga, Information, Chef Muyiwa Olumilua as well as the Managing Director of Ekiti Fountain Holdings Limited, Oscar Seyi-Ayeleso, they disclosed that about 5,000 persons are expected to attend the event.

Olusoga, who anchored the briefing, said the state Governor, Kayode Fayemi was deeply worried that many able-bodied men and women, with the sound educational background, are roaming the streets wasting away.

He said it was the thinking of the governor that since the government can not singularly provide all the white-collar jobs, other areas of human capital development must be harnessed to bridge the gap.

According to him, 2,000, of the 5,000 participants expected, would be trained in various skills capable of making them stand on their feet, after which they would be empowered to enable them function without hitches.

” It is the thinking of government that investment in youth will greatly increase the like hood of Ekiti youths bulge and reduce the threat to its security and future development”, he said.

He said the Ekiti entrepreneurship programme of the state was patterned after the Annual Global Entrepreneurship Week, (GEW), which is an annual international programme that had consistently introduced entrepreneurship to young people across the globe.

Started in 2008, he said the GEW had since then, attracted participants from about 170 countries of the world.

” The Ekiti version of the GEW is, therefore, a strategy to upscale the development of the spirit of entrepreneurship among the youths of Ekiti state

” The aim is to inspire our youth and unleash their latent entrepreneurial skills and Ida’s for their benefits and the greater people of Ekiti

” Our goals are to motivate the youth into a pool of individuals who will conceive a business idea that create employment opportunities

” In other words, rather than being job seekers, our youths will be galvanised to becoming employers of labour”, he said.

He assured that during the programme, already successful entrepreneurs would be around to also mentor, train and inspire the youth to be able to imbibe the axion that enterprise and creativity breed opportunities.