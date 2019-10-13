Vanguard Logo

Ekiti PDP confirms participation in council elections

The Ekiti State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, declared its readiness to participate in the December 7 local government elections in the state.

In a statement issued by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Jackson Adebayo, in Ado Ekiti, PDP maintained that there was no amount of shenanigan that would stop the party from its resolve to participate in the election.

This position has also been corroborated by the PDP chairmen in all the 16 local government areas of the state as the party threatened to brand members working secretly against its interest as rebels, with appropriate sanctions awaiting them.

The party described its members calling for a boycott as fifth columnists working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “We are aware of some fifth columnists among us who, perhaps, are working in collaboration with APC to stop PDP from participating in the election due to public opinions that favours us.

“It is not unusual for some members to want to play the fifth columnist in any political party, but whenever such action is established, it would be naturally treated as an anti-party activity

“We, therefore, call on all our members to ignore the ranting of some individuals against our participation in the council election
“Rather, we should concentrate our energy on strategies that can win the election for us instead of allowing some black agents to plant distractions at the party.” (NAN)

 

