Ekiti: N57billon salary, pension arrears will be cleared —Fayemi

Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday allayed the fears of Ekiti workers over the salary and pension arrears debt, valued at N57 billion, assuring that it will never become a bad debt.

Fayemi assured the workers that he would not renege on his promise to ensure that all arrears of salary and pension are cleared.

The Governor had during his inauguration promised to defray the arrears before his first one year in office, which he regretted he could not fulfill due to a shortage of funds.

The Governor said this in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday while delivering the state -of- the- state address at the Ekiti State House of Assembly to mark the first year of his second term tenure.

According to him, “Let me assure our workers that your salary arrears are not bad debt.

” I acknowledge your contributions to the growth of our state and as a government, we are going to ensure that we pay all that was outstanding”, he stated.

Fayemi said he will not renege on his promise to begin the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage commencing from this month.

The Governor, who vowed to deliver on his promises, said that Ekiti now enjoys strong ties with the African Development Bank(AfDB), Islamic Bank, United States of America Development for International Affairs(USAID), World Health Organisation(WHO), British Department for International Affairs(DFID) and other federal government agencies.

“All these agencies are now working assiduously with us to ensure massive development and turning around of decrepit facilities into models”, he said.

He said the newly revamped Ikun dairy farm will produce 9000 litres of milk daily, while the social security scheme has been relaunched to give stipends to the elderly Ekiti men and women to alleviate poverty in the system.

“As we progress into the future, we are hopeful that we will do better in our second year because we have laid a solid foundation. We are looking forward to a future full of hope, a future without poverty and a future with progress and prosperity.

” You should expect more developmental projects next year, because the African Development Bank-funded airport, Ado Ekiti Ring road, dualisation of Ado-Akure road, 1000 kilometre rural roads across all the 16 councils and others would have been completed in our second year.

“I appreciate Ekiti people for their support and I solicit more working partnerships with the legislative arm and the judiciary for me to be able to make more positively impactful strides as I proceed into the second year of our administration”, he said.

Fayemi tasked the people on the need to pay their taxes for the state to have enough funds to develop more facilities for the use of the populace.

The Speaker, Hon Funminiyi Afuye stated that Fayemi’s second term was ordained by God to stop what he described as ill-tempered and oppressive administration of the immediate past government.

“From the cross-section of the opinions of the citizens of the state, and many stakeholders home and abroad, we make bold to say that you are delivering on your promises and truly walking the talk.

“No doubt, the unbelievably level of impunity, financial recklessness, and systematic dehumanisation of the psyche of our people, have made the surgical clearing of the Augean stable challenging and tasking.

“I am assuring you that we are together in the journey to restore the values and reigniting the dignity of Ekiti man and woman”.

