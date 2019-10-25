Ekiti gives BEDC ultimatum to rehabilitate faulty electrical installations

Ekiti State Government has expressed concern at the slow pace of response by Benin Electricity Distribution Company(BEDC) to replace faulty transformers across the state.

The Government tasked the distribution companies(disco) on the need to fast track action on the rehabilitation of the faulty 33KV along the Ilawe-Ikogosi-Aramoko axis of the state.

To this end, the government has given the BEDC up to December 31, 2019 to rehabilitate or overhaul the transformers and 33kv installations found to be operating below the expected capacities, for Ekiti to enjoy uninterrupted power supply.

These were contained in a communique issued after a meeting of the Commissioner of Public Utilities, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi and management of BEDC, led by the State Head, Mrs. Kunbi Labiyi, in Ado Ekiti on Thursday.

The communique reads: “The proposed Ilawe-Aramoko and Iworoko-Gbonyin 33KV feeder rehabilitation should be completed by BEDC in December,2019 to improve power supply in the state.

“The duo of Gbonyin and Ekiti East Local Government Areas should be encouraged to embrace bulk pre-paid metering to facilitate their reconnections to the national grid.

“Communities whose debt reconciliation of bills had been completed should be submitted to the BEDC such as Ijan, Iro Federal, Ilumoba while the Ekiti State Electricity Board should intensify efforts at encouraging the Aisegba and Agbado communities to work on their debt reconciliation”, it said.

The communique mandated the state government to liaise with the neighboring Ondo State , to fashion out modalities to resolve the RoW bottleneck of the Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN) in Agbara-Oke.

The BEDC was strongly advised to facilitate the provision of projects captured for Ekiti State under the proposed SIEMENS – FG power Infrastructure Intervention programme in the country.

“Ekiti State should commence internal process against 2020 admission process to Power Academy”.

“BEDC should develop the procedures for replacement of faulty transformers and extension/installation of transformers to new locations and made the same available to the ministry and the general public”, it added.

It was agreed that the Ministry of Land and Housing should be involved in the verification of new areas to ascertain land use, whether residential or industrial.

“There was the need for the BEDC to organize regular town hall meetings and involve all stakeholders with a view to communicating its procedure of engagement for attending to fault calls and extension of electricity infrastructure to new development areas.

“Both the government and the BEDC needed to revisit debt reconciliation to know the government monthly bill, negotiate the same and agreed within 90 days”, the communique stated.