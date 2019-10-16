By Prince Osuagwu

As Nigeria continues to search for solutions to national advancement, the Federal University of Technology, FUTO alumni group has offered its biennial international lecture, next week in Lagos, for economists and technology experts to lead discussion on critical thinking strategies to arrive at a new, innovative Nigeria.

Part of the professionals the alumni group enlisted to dissect the strategies included Chairman of FASMICRO Group Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe.

Ekekwe will speak on ‘The Pursuit of Exponential Development’ at the event billed to happen at the Nigeria Institute of International Affair, NIIA, on October 24.

His topic will look at alternative thinking for developing economies in a world that is fast moving away from traditional thinking to predictive thinking – a paradigm shift expected to fast track innovation and development.

Another professional expected to speak at the event include the Principal Researcher for Robotics & Artificial Intelligent Systems at Lockheed Martin Advanced Technology Laboratories, Dr Kingsley Fregene, whose team developed, advanced Robotics, and Unmanned Systems for missions in aerial ground and maritime environments.

He will galvanise thoughts and strategies to fast track development.

Chairman of the Lagos Chapter and the Biennial lecture Organising Team, Collins Opara said that “Nations, Organizations and people are redesigning and up skilling their capabilities to take full advantage of digital opportunities for competitive advancement. With these in mind, the FUTO Alumni Association continues to raise the bar of our conversation with every topic of the Biennial lecture series. So this 6th edition, we bring that international platform that would allow experts to share and discuss latest practices, ideas and technology that can transform Nigeria and Africa,”

Ekekwe’s topic becomes very important as technology continues to evolve, and processes become more sophisticated.

Today, organisations and nations are racing to improve approaches and models to produce rich governance models. Any nation ready to pursue exponential development therefore must alter its traditional way of life to new and futuristic approaches that prepares its citizens especially the youth on this journey.

Pursuing exponential development has become very critical for Nigeria. Especially as the Country, with estimated population of 198 million is expected to avoid consequential and avoidable insecurity, economic and environmental disaster. Today, Nigeria must seriously rethink its poverty reduction strategy as a country with over 87 million people living on $1.9 per day and in extreme poverty, having overtaken India on these indices.

Other great minds lined up to share their visions and positions on the quest for this technological advancement include, Dr. Sam Amadi, former NERC MD, the Chief Ideas Officer 6th Sense, Engr. John Ugbe, MD, Multichoice Nigeria, Engr. Kashim Ali, Immediate past President, COREN and Partner at Impact Engineering Ltd, Lynda Madu, Associate Director Corporate Development and Services, Nestoil Group amongst others.