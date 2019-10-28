EKEDC, others promote healthy living in Surulere with Stay Alive

By Ediri Ejor

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) Plc partnered with Arrive Alive and Labakcare Organisation, Arrive Alive Diagnostics and Imaging Services Ltd. and VFD Microfinance Bank. on “Stay Alive” free healthcare check service for residents of Surulere community as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR.

General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr. Godwin Idemudia said the management decided to invest in the initiative basically for the poor people around its network area.

“It’s not about people paying their bills or services rendered but also give back no matter how small back to the society and areas where we operate as a corporate organisation.

“ This has to do with the management passion for good healthcare and wellbeing of Nigerians and the less privileged citizens.

“We believe in the well-being of the people and communities where we do business,” he said.

Idemudia noted that the company, as part of its CSR initiatives, had partnered many orphanages and engaged in a daily school feeding programme for students of the Anglican Girls’ Primary School in Lagos.

He also said the company assisted the Ikoyi prisons by supply relief materials to inmates and also with sports and youths’ development.

Dr. Samuel Keshinro, Stay Alive Project Consultant and Consultant Pathologist said the project was targeted at around 1,000 residents living in Surulere on a daily basis.

“This project will be manned by local and international healthcare professionals who will be on the ground to screen and/or treat medical conditions like hypertension, diabetes, eye conditions, malaria, worm infestation, nutritional deficiencies, common cancers of the cervix, breast and prostate and many more.

“The project also aims to improve the health status of the underserved by offering focused health talks, as well as the distribution of food, vitamin supplements, reading glasses and baby delivery kits to the pregnant women.

“As you will notice, this laudable project also underscores the multi-sectoral collaboration in corporate social responsibility culminating in bringing together great minds for a common cause,” he said.

