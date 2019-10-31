EFL cup quarter-final draw made following incredible round of 16

The quarter-final draw has now been made in the EFL Cup following a memorable round of 16, that included numerous wonder goals and exciting results.

Pre-tournament favourites and defending champions Manchester City have reached the final eight and are the general even money favourites to take the title.

This is a popular bet at present for punters using the latest offers available at www.betting24.se, with United next in at 7/2. Here we cover how each side reached the final eight, with the quarter-final games set to take place on the 17th of December.

Manchester United v Colchester

The first fixture will see Manchester United take on Colchester. The latter reached the final eight following a 3-1 away victory at Crawley Town, despite going 1-0 down. Manchester United on the other hand came through a difficult draw away at Chelsea. They had taken an early lead through a penalty from Marcus Rashford only for the home side to draw level after 61 minutes. However, United progressed through as 2-1 winners following a stunning free-kick from Rashford.

Everton v Leicester City

The next fixture of the draw sees Everton take on Leicester City. Everton reached the final eight following an impressive 2-0 victory over Watford. This saw them score two late goals inside Goodison Park, whilst reducing the visitors to just one shot on target over the 90 minutes. Leicester on the other hand continue their remarkable start to the season and progressed through following a 3-1 away victory at Burton.

Oxford United v Manchester City

Oxford United have been awarded the blockbuster clash with Manchester City following reaching the final eight. They beat Sunderland on penalties in the round of 16, following the game finishing 1-1 in 90 minutes. Manchester City on the other hand, continued their defence of the title with a 3-1 home victory over Southampton. This saw striker Sergio Aguero net a brace in the dominating display.

Aston Villa v Liverpool

The final game of the draw will see Aston Villa face Liverpool in an all Premier league affair. Villa progressed through following a 2-1 victory at home to Wolves. This was an impressive attacking display as Ahmed Elmohamady netted the winner after 57 minutes.

Liverpool on the other hand reached the final eight following a breath taking night at Anfield. This saw them progress through 5-4 on penalties following a 5-5 draw in normal time with Arsenal. The victory included a brace from Origi, as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also netted a stunner against his former club.

