Effective policing: Delta will continue to partner with vigilante groups — Aniagwu

Delta State Government has said that it will continue to partner and support the synergy between vigilante groups and security agencies to enhance the security of lives and properties in the state.

It stated that the synergy that existed between the bodies was yielding positive results for the people of the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu stated this on Wednesday at Onicha-Ugbo, while addressing newsmen on the sideline of the Delta State Strategic Executive Retreat 2019.

He commended the gallantry displayed by a vigilante group in Issele-Azagba which foiled a kidnap attempt at a secondary school in the community on Monday.

Aniagwu assured that the state government will continue to encourage partnership and collaboration between vigilante groups and security agencies for effective policing.

“Let me tell you that His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is very impressed with the gallantry put up by the local vigilante at Issele-Azagba.

“People will say why don’t government put security in the schools, but you will also agree that kidnapping can take place anywhere even at homes, and so we are interested in the overall security of every part of the state and I must tell you that our collaboration with the local vigilantes in the state is a step in the right direction.

“We hope to continue to strengthen them because what has happened has shown that the collaboration of vigilante groups and other security outfits is a good decision and we will stay on course with that right decision as it is yielding desired results.

“We will continue to empower them to make them more capable with a view to ensuring they play a more important role in our quest to ensure a more secured and peaceful state,” he said.

On the lessons to be learnt from the Strategic Exective Retreat 2019, the Commissioner said the retreat was important because there is need for all ministries and agencies to collaborate to ensure the realisation of the ‘Stronger Delta Agenda’ of the Okowa-led administration.

“I can confidently tell you that we have learnt a lot already today and it is imperative because there is need to drive home the strategies for achieving the Stronger Delta mantra.

“Yes we have boarded different vehicles but indeed we have been able to understand that the vehicles are headed to one direction and so irrespective of the ministry that you are saddled with the responsibility of overseeing, the goal is for a Stronger Delta”.

“The moment you are able to understand the trait you will begin to appreciate the need to collaborate with different agencies and indeed we have to also carry along the people that are working with us because you are not just coming on board as a boss unto everybody but to harness and galvanise the potentials of the individuals in that ministry or agency to achieve the Stronger Delta objective.” he added