EFCC seals Osun club where alleged 94 internet fraudsters were arrested

By Shina Abubakar

Following the arrest of 94 suspected internet fraudsters at a night club in Osogbo, the club, Secret Underground has been sealed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

After the Sunday night raid of the club, clubs and hoteliers in the state capital have been complaining of low patronage, as most fun-seekers were careful about night crawling for fear of arrest by operatives of the commission.

A source closed to the management of the club confided in the medium that the owner of the club had been invited by the commission but refused to honour the invite.

As at the time of filing this report, a visit to the club showed that the club is still under lock and key, while security operatives were stationed at the building.

One of the staff of the club house, who was arrested alongside other 94 suspects on Sunday said he was released on Monday after interrogation by the commission and found out he was working at the club.

He added that some of the persons arrested and later found innocent were also released after meeting their bail conditions.

It was also gathered that the owner of the club is presently not in the country, hence, the manager of the club declined to comment until he gets the permission of the owner.