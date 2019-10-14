By Shina Abubakar

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the late hours of Sunday raided a nightclub in Osogbo, Osun State and arrested some suspected internet fraudsters.

The raided clubs are, Secret Underground, Riverside and Green Arcade all on the Ibadan-Iwo road of the state capital.

19 exotic cars, laptops, scores of sophisticated mobile phones and other items were also seized from the suspects.

A statement by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, alleged that the nightclubs were known for hosting parties for suspected fraudsters.

It added that the party, by the suspects, is meant to celebrate their loot.

The statement said: “The wee-hour operation was the sequel to an intelligence report hinting that the suspected internet fraudsters were organising a night party for Sunday, October 13, during which some of them intended to celebrate their loots.

“A discreet operation on the club had earlier been carried out to ascertain the authenticity of the intelligence.

“The confirmation led to the mega raid effected on Monday.

“The suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation, and those indicted would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

vanguard