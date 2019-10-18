Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

EFCC planning to rehabilitate ‘Yahoo-Yahoo boys’ ― Magu

On 7:46 amIn Newsby

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, says the agency is planning to rehabilitate young people who are engaged in Internet fraud, popularly known as Yahoo Yahoo boys.

EFCC planning to rehabilitate Yahoo-Yahoo boys ― Magu
Ibrahim Magu

Magu stated this in Lagos on Thursday while delivering a paper titled, ‘Strategic change administration and innovation to curb corruption in Nigeria,’ at the third All Administrators National Conference of the Chartered Institute of Administration

According to him, Internet fraudsters could be useful to the agency in future.

While speaking on collaboration between the Nigerian graft agency and other nations, Magu said EFCC had secured collaboration with ECOWAS member-states to aid in prosecution of cross-border crimes.

He stated, “So if you carry money from Nigeria and escape to Ghana, we will just call the men in Ghana and say, ‘arrange this man and keep him for me.

“This is what the Yahoo-Yahoo boys like to do. But we are planning to rehabilitate them because they can be useful to us in future.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.